Newt Gingrich Ridiculously Claims Stacy Abrams Is 'Stealing' Votes In Georgia https://t.co/bBFYCYW7Xl— #TheResistance (@SocialPowerOne1) December 7, 2020
Newt Gingrich Ridiculously Claims Stacy Abrams Is 'Stealing' Votes In Georgia https://t.co/bBFYCYW7Xl— #TheResistance (@SocialPowerOne1) December 7, 2020
One thought on “He always was a giant turd”
President Andrew Jackson was a racist, murderer who practiced a policy of genocide against the indigenous people.
Vice President John C. Calhoun was all of that and the architect of the Civil War as well.
Trump fancies himself a Jacksonian.
In fact Trumps philosophy more closely mirrors that of Calhoun than of Jackson.
Both Calhoun and Trump were “expansionists” who believed that “might makes right.”
The principle motivation for both of these men was “What’s in it for me” financially and politically?
Gingrich, being an historian, is aware of Trumps corruption and yet he continues to sing his praises.
That makes Newt even more corrupt then Trump is.