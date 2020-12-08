"Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered in late summer to sell the U.S. government additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine…Now Pfizer may not be able provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June" https://t.co/HMDkfWducU— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) December 7, 2020
One thought on “So much winning, I can’t stand it”
How many billions has the government already spent on Operation Warp Speed?
Why do Russia, the UK and others already have enough vaccine to begin vaccinating millions of their citizens and the US doesn’t have enough to vaccinate anybody yet?
Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.