So much winning, I can’t stand it

  1. How many billions has the government already spent on Operation Warp Speed?

    Why do Russia, the UK and others already have enough vaccine to begin vaccinating millions of their citizens and the US doesn’t have enough to vaccinate anybody yet?

    Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.

