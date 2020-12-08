As first lady, Jill Biden plans to push for debt-free community college https://t.co/uRGkiAq6hq via @YahooNews— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) December 7, 2020
As first lady, Jill Biden plans to push for debt-free community college https://t.co/uRGkiAq6hq via @YahooNews— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) December 7, 2020
One thought on “Hope”
Secondary education, college or the trades, should be tuition free for up to 4 years upon completion of HS at state operated institutions.
Think about the old California model.
Why are we not investing in the future of the country by educating , for free, our young people after graduating from HS?
Take a few hundred billion dollars from the Pentagon’s budget to pay for that investment.