NEW: Nearly 12 million renters will owe ~$5,800 in back rent and utilities by early January.— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) December 7, 2020
It's the latest alarming sign that millions of unemployed Americans can't pay for basic needs.
“This is like a Charles Dickens novel," utility director told mehttps://t.co/uBH31JAlhX
One thought on “God bless us, every one”
Moscow Mitch will give up on his “get out of jail free” corporate legal giveaway if the Democrats agree to forgo any money earmarked for state and local governments meant to help cover revenue shortfalls caused by the lockdown.
Moscow Mitch also wants the Democrats to agree to put off until next year another $1200 direct payment to individuals meant to stimulate the economy.
Such a deal you ideological skinflint, you.
Why do Moscow Mitch and the Republicans hate America and Americans, but love corporations?