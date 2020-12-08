God bless us, every one

~ susie

susie

"God bless us, every one

  1. Moscow Mitch will give up on his “get out of jail free” corporate legal giveaway if the Democrats agree to forgo any money earmarked for state and local governments meant to help cover revenue shortfalls caused by the lockdown.
    Moscow Mitch also wants the Democrats to agree to put off until next year another $1200 direct payment to individuals meant to stimulate the economy.

    Such a deal you ideological skinflint, you.

    Why do Moscow Mitch and the Republicans hate America and Americans, but love corporations?

