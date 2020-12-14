For the monsters who killed over a quarter milion people:
White House, other top officials to receive early vaccine access https://t.co/rGgyVZpMwe— AJC (@ajc) December 13, 2020
One thought on “First dibs”
It’s time to make some fundamental changes to our health care system.
Good health care is available to any American who can afford to buy it.
A coronavirus vaccine will eventually arrive in every remote local in the country and will be administered free of charge.
That is how all health care in America should be delivered.
To everyone, all the time, free of charge.
There are any number of ways to pay for a universal health care system (Medicare For All) and they all call for an end to for-profit health insurance companies.
The ‘government’ gave the pharmaceutical industry billions of dollars to develop a viable coronavirus vaccine at “warp speed.”
Had those companies not been given those billions by the ‘government,’ then we’d all still be waiting for a vaccine to arrive.
The profit-motive should never play a role in determining how healthy the American people are.