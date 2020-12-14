The quiet member of Trump's 'elite strike force' legal team is also a monster https://t.co/eUNynk74yA— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) December 13, 2020
One thought on “Jenna the monster”
Even the hardest of hard, right wing, Capitalist asses sitting on the US Supreme Court could no longer stomach the undemocratic antics of Trump and the Republican Party.
Except that Alito and Thomas just couldn’t resist displaying their ideology one more time when ruling on any Constitutional issue.
The radical Federalist Society has finally succeeded in destroying the Jeffersonian meaning of Federalism.
What’s most disturbing about Trumps Fascist con is that so many Republicans are so willing to participate in a coup to overthrow our democratic-republic.
Moscow Mitch and every Republican in a position of authority is responsible for the un-democratic and anti-American ideology of todays Republican Party.
The Republicans have cobbled together their neo-Fascist Frankenstein for the sake of power and greed.
Everyone calling themselves a Republican should be condemned for their anti-American, pro-Fascist conduct.
So should the militant arm of the Republican Party including the Proud Boys, QAnon and the Boogaloo Bois along with their right wing propaganda outlets Newsmax, FOX and OAN.
They are all a danger to our democratic-republic.
On January 5 (early voting begins today) the Democrats in Georgia will get an opportunity to express their condemnation and utter disgust for the Republicans by casting a vote for Democrats Osssoff and Warnock.