They were doing exactly what we said they were doing:
Back in Sept I asked @PressSec about herd immunity. She said, "herd immunity, so-called theory, was something made up in the fanciful minds of the media."@ddiamond reports a top Trump appointee advocating for exactly that: https://t.co/SigFeO3XuR— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) December 16, 2020
2 thoughts on “Oh, look”
Cull the herd! Improve the gene pool! Save Social Security! These F**ckers don’t give a sh*t about your life.
The undercurrents being brought to the surface go far beyond racism:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/11/what-america-taught-the-nazis/540630/
Disaster capitalism at its most blatant. republicans continue to commit mass murder.