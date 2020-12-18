The authors of the opioid crisis think they’re slick:
The Sackler family withdrew $10 billion from Purdue Pharma—the (now bankrupt) company responsible for the opioid crisis—leaving limited funds available for families who lost loved ones. As a bankruptcy lawyer, I know a fraudulent transfer when I see one, so I called them out 👇 pic.twitter.com/vX76lO0xKN— Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) December 17, 2020
One thought on “Crooks”
Don’t opioid pushers generally get a long stretch in prison for conducting their murderous business?
The Sackler’s must be rich and famous and therefore special.
Speaking about the slick, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, reluctantly sat down with Taliban leadership in Doha, Qatar yesterday for the first time.
Milley finally agreed to negotiate with the Taliban about the peace deal hammered out between the group and the Afghan government way back in February.
Better late then never?
The US invaded Afghanistan in October of 2001.
General Milley’s first tour of duty in Afghanistan was in 2003 as a Brigade Commander.
Milley went back to Afghanistan as a deputy commander of the 101st Airborne in 2008.
Then between 2013 and 2014 Milley served as head of the international coalition’s Joint Commander.
In short, Milley has made a career out of fighting the War in Afghanistan.
So it’s no wonder that he’s reluctant to bring America’s longest war to an end.