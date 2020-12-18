The authors of the opioid crisis think they’re slick:

The Sackler family withdrew $10 billion from Purdue Pharma—the (now bankrupt) company responsible for the opioid crisis—leaving limited funds available for families who lost loved ones. As a bankruptcy lawyer, I know a fraudulent transfer when I see one, so I called them out 👇 pic.twitter.com/vX76lO0xKN