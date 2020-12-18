Here you see a president-elect repaying his debt to Arizona. This really is an amazing moment worth lingering on. https://t.co/ew7Lf3VzTF— Chairman and Chief Editorial Officer John Stoehr (@johnastoehr) December 17, 2020
One thought on “Deb Haaland named to Interior”
Neo-liberals: 56
Progressives: 1