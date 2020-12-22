I hope they sue Newsmax and Fox into oblivion:
Pro-Trump network Newsmax just aired a 2-minute video admitting that it has 'no evidence' of the outlandish fraud claims it made against two voting machine companies. Newsmax is facing potential defamation lawsuits from a pair of voting system companies. https://t.co/9D9L6rsddl— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 21, 2020
One thought on “Good”
Let’s not forget One America Network which is as bad or worse than Newsmax and FOX.
Right wing talk radio ain’t no bargain either.
Where is the FCC when you need them?