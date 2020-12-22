Televangelist Pat Robertson declares that Biden will be president and that Trump "lives in an alternate reality," "is very erratic," and should not run again in 2024: "You've had your day and it's time to move on." pic.twitter.com/2WYCZOSNTO— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 21, 2020
One thought on “Holy cow”
Trump “lives in an alternate reality” says Robertson.
Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.
At the very least Evangelical Christian Robertson believes in magical thinking, especially when it comes to US support for Israel.
He is a vociferous supporter of Trumps dangerous and one sided Abraham Protocols.
The only reason that the Middle East hasn’t already exploded in violence in reaction to the Trump-Kushner-Netanyahu Abraham Protocols, is that Biden will be the president 30 days from now and Trump will not be.
Ignoring the fact that the Palestinians are a stateless people living and dying at Israel’s whim, which Trump has done, is not ethical, acceptable or sustainable.
Unless Biden reverses Trumps Israel policy, junks the Abraham Protocols, and invites the Palestinian’s to the table for discussions “there will be blood.”
That violence will be on the hands of Evangelical Christians like Pat Robertson and the intransigence of the Biden administration.