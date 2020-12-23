Gee, I wonder who paid off Brett Cavanaugh’s debts?

The Federalist Society seems to know a lot of people with money:

  1. Both QAnon and the Fedrealist Society are dangerous elements in our country.

    According to the Trumpites, and that includes the Federalist Society and QAnon, there was “rampant fraud” in the election and one of the main culprits was the Dominion Voting System Co.

    Clearly voter suppression and poorly operated voting processes in Georgia and elsewhere require investigation.
    But for the most part “rampant voter fraud” was not found with mail-in ballots or the Dominion Company’s voting machines.

