The Federalist Society seems to know a lot of people with money:
NEW: A dark money group with no website, no employees and no apparent offices brought in $80 million in its first year of operation.— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 23, 2020
The group’s sole trustee is Leonard Leo, the Trump judicial advisor who’s tied to millions spent on judicial nominations https://t.co/XPTV6ffx1y
Hey remember Rule of Law Trust? The dark money group tied to Leonard Leo that has no website, no employees, and no apparent offices but brought in $80 million in its 1st year?— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 24, 2020
Turns out it got all of its money from just three anonymous donors who each gave more than $20 million pic.twitter.com/CuQfUvEjHz
One thought on “Gee, I wonder who paid off Brett Cavanaugh’s debts?”
Both QAnon and the Fedrealist Society are dangerous elements in our country.
According to the Trumpites, and that includes the Federalist Society and QAnon, there was “rampant fraud” in the election and one of the main culprits was the Dominion Voting System Co.
Clearly voter suppression and poorly operated voting processes in Georgia and elsewhere require investigation.
But for the most part “rampant voter fraud” was not found with mail-in ballots or the Dominion Company’s voting machines.