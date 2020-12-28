It appears the person of interest was a Qnut who believed the 5G network was going to be used to spy on Americans — when it was just something else the telecom industry is going to use to bleed us financially dry:
The FBI has identified a person of interest in connection with Nashville's Christmas Day explosion and are searching a home associated with that person (via AP) https://t.co/2OmyAWex7L— Bloomberg (@business) December 26, 2020
Anthony Quinn Warner 63, named person of interest! Shout out to @Ryan_inNC on find! This is dudes living spot.. and you can see from Older online pics…. THE RV Outside his Duplex! #Nashville pic.twitter.com/8JIMafKdx5— Dahboo7 (@dahboo7) December 26, 2020
One thought on “Stochastic terrorism”
There are normal, run of the mill propagandists in this country (many of them work for Churches and politicians), and then there are those propagandists who deal exclusively in sedition.
The OAN’s own Pearson Sharp is one of those preaching sedition.
It wouldn’t be surprising to learn that the Nashville bomber who went “Downtown” was a faithful viewer of Newsmax, FOX and One America Network.
Isn’t Pearson Sharp violating FCC regulations?
Where is the FCC?