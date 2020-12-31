I think it’s pretty clear that trump didn’t know nor care what he was doing:
The vaccine rollout in the U.S. has been slow, federal health officials acknowledged on Wednesday. They said they did not have a clear understanding of why only a fraction of the doses that had been shipped out around the country have been administered.https://t.co/T4ecScJpe3— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 30, 2020
On Tuesday Assistant Secretary of HHS, Admiral, Doctor Brett Giroir gave idiotic answers as to why only 15% of the 20 million people that Trumps medical experts promised would be vaccinated by January 1, would actually be vaccinated.
So yesterday the assistant Village Idiot, Operation Warp Speeds chief, General Gustave Perna, was shoved in front of the media to clean things up.
Perna made things even worse with his nonsensical pronouncements.
The only conclusion that one can logically draw after listing to the people in charge of the vaccination effort, is that there is no one in charge.
That has been the case since Trump and the Republicans took over in 2016.
As the Navy would say, the “situation (is) normal, (it’s) all fu***d up.”
It’s just a SNAFU.