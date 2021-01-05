For the record

This GA election official was clearly trying to erase the endless Trump propaganda about “fixed” elections before the Senate runoff today, but I think it’s too late to win back paranoid Republican voters. We’ll see:
Debunking Trump's claims about the "suitcase" video, GA election official Gabriel Sterling goes off:— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 4, 2021
"The president’s legal team had the entire tape, they watched the entire tape, and then intentionally misled the state senate, the voters, and the people of the U.S about this." pic.twitter.com/N0MfgIMYDl