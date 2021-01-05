Asking for help — yes, again

0 shares Share

You yelled hey when your car wouldn’t start

So you got real nervous and started to eat your heart out

Now you’re so fat your shoes don’t fit on your feet

You got trouble.

Well, it’s that time again. Time for an ungodly expensive car repair (I just paid for an ungodly expensive rack and pinion repair when I got it inspected — $1200!). Now here’s another one. This time, it’s an airbag repair. (Oh, and the horn doesn’t work. It’s connected.)

At this point, if I had money in the bank, I’d buy another car. But I don’t. And my Holy Stimulus Check will only cover half of this, assuming it arrives anytime soon.

So I’m asking for your help again, and it kills me. I’m working hard to be financially independent, and the universe keeps kicking me in the butt and saying, “Uh, not yet.”

Anything you can spare is greatly appreciated, and may the Karma Fairies reward you.

You can donate here.