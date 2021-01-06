Looks like we did it

The White House, the House, and the Senate. Hallelujah. And it appears we elected the son of a woman who picked cotton to the U.S. Senate. That is beautiful.
I’ve seen enough. Jon Ossoff (D) defeats Sen. David Perdue (R) in GA’s other Senate runoff. #GASEN— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021
Democrats win control of the Senate.
BREAKING: Raphael Warnock is projected to win Georgia’s special election Senate runoff, defeating Republican Kelly Loeffler, per @DecisionDeskHQ. https://t.co/kZdlakfI29 pic.twitter.com/r8WuDVxHsH— Vox (@voxdotcom) January 6, 2021