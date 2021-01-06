Looks like we did it

0 shares Share

The White House, the House, and the Senate. Hallelujah. And it appears we elected the son of a woman who picked cotton to the U.S. Senate. That is beautiful.

I’ve seen enough. Jon Ossoff (D) defeats Sen. David Perdue (R) in GA’s other Senate runoff. #GASEN



Democrats win control of the Senate. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021