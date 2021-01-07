Arrest this piece of shit

~ susie

“We have to have peace.” Nudge nudge, wink wink! “We have an election that was stolen from us.” (Note: Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube removed the offensive video since I first put it up.)

https://youtu.be/A8AmU6D3my0

One thought on "Arrest this piece of shit

  1. 25th Amendment, etc.?

    There are 13 days to go until the Southern District of New York gets a crack at this criminal.
    Until then there isn’t anybody, in or out of power, who will give this maniac the time of day.
    Except of course for the Evangelical Christians, racist White Supremacists and other assorted nuts on the Right.

