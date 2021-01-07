“We have to have peace.” Nudge nudge, wink wink! “We have an election that was stolen from us.” (Note: Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube removed the offensive video since I first put it up.)
Actually, you need to have him charged with insurrection. He doesn’t deserve another protracted impeachment process, which he’ll only use to fan the flames. He needs to be arrested at once, and here in this article is the statute https://t.co/3UYHJbZFlJ— Christopher Phillips/Philip Christopher Philipou (@ChristopherCafe) January 6, 2021
One thought on “Arrest this piece of shit”
25th Amendment, etc.?
There are 13 days to go until the Southern District of New York gets a crack at this criminal.
Until then there isn’t anybody, in or out of power, who will give this maniac the time of day.
Except of course for the Evangelical Christians, racist White Supremacists and other assorted nuts on the Right.