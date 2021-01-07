What I believe

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

All that happened yesterday was probably part of what prompted those former secretaries of state to write that letter last week, the one warning Trump against using the military to settle the election.

William Kirstol wrote last week that there were rumors they wanted to address, that Trump planned to use the military to stop the electoral college vote count and even to arrest Joe Biden.

“Efforts to involve the armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into dangerous, unlawful & unconstitutional territory.”

Think about the fact Trump’s defense secretary until two months ago, who knows what’s going on at DOD, signed this. https://t.co/Uxx9gRGDSs — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 5, 2021

This was the plan all along. Trump has never given up finding a way to stay in power, there is too much at stake: legally, and financially. Yesterday didn’t just happen; it was a plan. So far, it hasn’t worked.