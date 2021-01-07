One thought on “Imitation, flattery, etc.

  1. Who is responsible for yesterday’s Fascist insurgency on Capital Hill yesterday?

    The Republican Party,
    Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz,
    Representative Mo Brooks, et al.,
    Newsmax,
    FOX,
    One America Network (OAN),
    Facebook,
    Twitter,
    Google,
    and last but not least, the criminal Trump.

    Sedition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *