Trump called the press "the enemy of the people" earlier today at his rally. https://t.co/iSnQNyBb0r— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 6, 2021
One thought on “Imitation, flattery, etc.”
Who is responsible for yesterday’s Fascist insurgency on Capital Hill yesterday?
The Republican Party,
Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz,
Representative Mo Brooks, et al.,
Newsmax,
FOX,
One America Network (OAN),
Facebook,
Twitter,
Google,
and last but not least, the criminal Trump.
Sedition