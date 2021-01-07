.@Acosta: “I will tell you, Jake, I talked to a source, a GOP source close to the president who speaks with him regularly, and I take no pleasure in reporting this, but this source tells me that he believes the president is out of his mind.” pic.twitter.com/Ld7r2hLnSH— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021
2 thoughts on “Cuckoo bananas”
“Trump is out of his mind.”
That comes as a big surprise to the members of the news media?
Trump has been out of his mind for at least 60 years.
Bathrobe in the Bronx. This is a set up for an insanity plea.