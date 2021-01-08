JUST IN: A US Capitol Police officer has died from events stemming from Wednesday's riot at the Capitol, three sources confirmed https://t.co/seKwMHxKNo— CNN (@CNN) January 7, 2021
One thought on “‘Peaceful’ patriots were hitting cop on the head with lead pipes”
Had this patriots bosses, the Sargent-at-Arms of the House and of the Senate, and the Chief of the Capital Police, done their jobs properly this 40 year-old man would be alive today.