Punchbowl News: House lawmaker: "There's a severe covid outbreak coming among members. At the secure location yesterday at least 50 GOP members refused to wear masks. They were asked repeatedly. Older dem members pleaded. And they wouldn't do it."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 7, 2021
One thought on “WTF is wrong with these people?”
A suggestion to the MSM, take down the coronavirus death count box on the right side of the screen and replace it with a Trump count down box.
Today it might read, Days Remaining in our National Trump Nightmare: 12.
Tomorrow we would see 11 days to go, and so on until January 20.