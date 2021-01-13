BREAKING — @Liz_Cheney says she’ll vote to impeach Trump pic.twitter.com/KBmholgCCQ— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 12, 2021
One thought on “The winds have shifted”
The winds have shifted on Trump yes, but not on his policies.
Using American intelligence (supplied by Pompeo?) Israel bombed Iranian-linked (?) targets in Syria today.
If al Qaeda is operating in Iran as Mike Pompeo claims, and that’s a big if, then it’s a direct result of Mike Pompeo’s dangerous and war-like policies towards Iran.
If you were being strangled to death and Charlie Manson intervened and saved your life, wouldn’t you be grateful?
Pro-Zionist, warmonger Mike Pompeo is a sick and twisted Evangelical Christian.
Just like pro-Zionist, warmonger Liz Cheney.
Keeping with the theme of warmongers.
Biden nominated Neo-liberal, warmonger and Hillary acolyte Samantha Powers to run USAID (US Agency for International Development) today.
USAID is a CIA front responsible for fomenting various international coups.
Biden gets an F- for this nomination.