FBI goes after the seditionists

LIVE: FBI and DOJ brief on last week’s US Capitol riots. https://t.co/Ymo8cyKiF0— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 12, 2021
• Opened 160 case files: “That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
• Received 100,000 pieces of digital media from public
• “Even if you left DC, agents from our local field offices will be knocking on your door.” pic.twitter.com/j8h3sLYF6Z
The acting US atty in DC is making significant announcements about forthcoming sedition and conspiracy charges — people are going to be “shocked,” he says about what they’ve uncovered. **The FBI Director and Acting Attorney General are not present for this briefing.**— Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) January 12, 2021
Justice Dept., FBI have created a sedition and conspiracy task force to pursue charges against Capitol rioters https://t.co/fjdI8WT43I— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 12, 2021
Acting AG in DC at @FBI and DOJ briefing says to expect that many rioters will see their charges upgraded with superceding indictments. “We started with the simplest charge we could file, … but these are only the beginning.” #CapitolRiots— Julia C. Reinhart (@juliacreinhart) January 12, 2021
Drew Griffin @CNN reporting Capitol insurrection Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander said he was getting help from three members of Congress (Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks).— Alexa O'Brien (@alexadobrien) January 12, 2021
