FBI goes after the seditionists

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

LIVE: FBI and DOJ brief on last week’s US Capitol riots. https://t.co/Ymo8cyKiF0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 12, 2021

JUST IN: FBI briefs on US Capitol riots



• Opened 160 case files: “That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”



• Received 100,000 pieces of digital media from public



• “Even if you left DC, agents from our local field offices will be knocking on your door.” pic.twitter.com/j8h3sLYF6Z — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 12, 2021

The acting US atty in DC is making significant announcements about forthcoming sedition and conspiracy charges — people are going to be “shocked,” he says about what they’ve uncovered. **The FBI Director and Acting Attorney General are not present for this briefing.** — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) January 12, 2021

Did I just hear correctly



FBI and DOJ is looking into money and travel that funded this event?



If so..holy shit.. — BlackWomenAreKryptoniteToGOP (@battletested5) January 12, 2021

Justice Dept., FBI have created a sedition and conspiracy task force to pursue charges against Capitol rioters https://t.co/fjdI8WT43I — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 12, 2021

Acting AG in DC at @FBI and DOJ briefing says to expect that many rioters will see their charges upgraded with superceding indictments. “We started with the simplest charge we could file, … but these are only the beginning.” #CapitolRiots — Julia C. Reinhart (@juliacreinhart) January 12, 2021