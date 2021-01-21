They are disillusioned but still believe the election was stolen. What will it take for them to realize they were lied to about that too? https://t.co/4pZHETlCQT— digby (@digby56) January 20, 2021
One thought on “Q-cumbers in pain”
With friends like these…..
Several years ago when it became apparent that Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA) was losing her grip on reality she should have retired.
“I’m not in full control of my faculties” Feinstein, defended the traitors Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz yesterday for their role in Trumps attempted coup on January 6, 2021.
For the slow-witted Feinstein the entire episode is all about free speech.
What nearsighted rubbish.
Senator Diane Feinstein is a disgrace who hasn’t learned anything in all these years.
So sad and so dangerous.
Feinstein recently announced that she would be running again in 2024 at the age of 91.
How much more proof do we need that this Senator has gone completely ’round the bend?