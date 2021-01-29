0 shares Share

On CNBC, @ewarren says we need “a cop on the beat at the SEC” to address market manipulators and the gamification of the market. pic.twitter.com/22hDgRvJS8 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 28, 2021

how about a counter-argument based on fact? the weltiest in this country are paying less in taxes than everyone else. asking them to step up and pay a little more, and you are telling me that they would forfeit their american citizenship if they had to do that i am calling your bluff on that. i am saying that’s not doing to happen.

i don’t think sara is going that far with the point. i think part of the example could be why did elon musk and others, larry ellison move from a high tax state to a low tax state in texas you might be right it might be the right way to redistribute wealth but can you say there is no risk whatsoever it could damage the american economy.

they want to use american highways, american police forces, they want to use american infrastructure. but they don’t want to help pay to support it. that’s the trick a. wealth tax needs to be national because you can still get advantages if you move from state to state but the idea behind a wealth tax is you have to pay it if you are an american citizen. he doesn’t matter whether you live in texas or california or even whether you move to europe or south america if you want to keep your american citizenship, you pay the wealth tax and it doesn’t matter where you put your assets.