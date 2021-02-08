U.K. coronavirus variant spreading rapidly through United States, study finds https://t.co/tIILrlyABZ— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 8, 2021
Hey, it’s Florida and the guy in charge is in love with the seditious conspirator. So check the date: it’s Feb 7 and Florida had over 11,000 covid cases yesterday (on a Saturday which are usually lower,) and has over 25,5000 covid deaths YTD. Watch those stats in 2 weeks. https://t.co/0boPxik8Ib— Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) February 8, 2021
One thought on “Another surge”
Poor old Florida has lots and lots of problems that can be traced directly back to the idiot, right wing politicians elected by the good people of Florida.
Lots of “fundamentalist” Christians in Florida, and around the country, seem to be active in the QAnon phenomenon.
Generally speaking humanity is inclined to move toward the light.
But the Calvinist “premillennial eschatology” being preached from Evangelical pulpits every Sunday is moving Christians toward magical thinking, conspiracy theories, and the darkness.