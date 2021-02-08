Another surge

One thought on “Another surge

  1. Poor old Florida has lots and lots of problems that can be traced directly back to the idiot, right wing politicians elected by the good people of Florida.

    Lots of “fundamentalist” Christians in Florida, and around the country, seem to be active in the QAnon phenomenon.

    Generally speaking humanity is inclined to move toward the light.

    But the Calvinist “premillennial eschatology” being preached from Evangelical pulpits every Sunday is moving Christians toward magical thinking, conspiracy theories, and the darkness.

