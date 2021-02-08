Keep pushing February 8, 2021February 6, 2021 ~ susie 0shares Share Tweet Pin Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Keep pushing”
Senator Lindsey Graham seems to know stuff about the January 6 attempted coup that he’d prefer that the American people didn’t find out.
Graham keeps warning us about “opening Pandora’s Box.”
Don’t call witnesses Graham warns, because if you do you’ll “open Pandora’s Box.”
OK Lindsey, you’ve peaked our interest.
What exactly is in Pandora’s Box that you’d prefer none of us know about?
The Democrats must push to call witnesses, and Graham’s bluff, so that we can clear up the mystery of what’s really in Pandora’s Box that relates to Trumps coup.