Where the Proud Boys were drinking with the Philly cops this summer:
After drinking at the FOP lounge, a Philly cop got into his car.— Abraham Gutman🔥 (@abgutman) February 8, 2021
1/4 miles away, at +70mph, he crashed into a house.
A 53-year-old woman in her living room was “dragged and pinned” under the car, broke her leg and collapsed her lung.
He killed her dog. https://t.co/1LAT1k4ZYK
It has been my experience that the only time a DUI cop is held accountable is when a person is hurt and it’s too big to cover up.
One thought on “Yep, the same FOP lounge”
Traitor Trump colluded directly and indirectly (OAN, Newsmax, FOX, Limbaugh, etc.) with the seditionists (General Flynn, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, the Mercer Family, etc.) to organize an insurrection on January 6, 2021, for the purpose of voiding the legally authorized Electoral vote with violence, to wit: murdering VP Mike Pence, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and kidnapping and/or murdering others in leadership positions, as well as other members of Congress.
That sounds a lot like a coup in the making.
In furtherance of the coup, traitor Trump was expected to accept the judgement of the “mob” that the election was illegitimate and therefore null and void, and that he, traitor Trump, would remain in office until another election was held.
That’s a coup.
Trump, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks and the QAnon Party that they represent, General Flynn, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, QAnon, the Mercers, the Murdoch’s, the Sinclair’s, etc.,
are all guilty of sedition, insurrection and treason.