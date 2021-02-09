Yep, the same FOP lounge

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Where the Proud Boys were drinking with the Philly cops this summer:

After drinking at the FOP lounge, a Philly cop got into his car.



1/4 miles away, at +70mph, he crashed into a house.



A 53-year-old woman in her living room was “dragged and pinned” under the car, broke her leg and collapsed her lung.



He killed her dog. https://t.co/1LAT1k4ZYK — Abraham Gutman🔥 (@abgutman) February 8, 2021

It has been my experience that the only time a DUI cop is held accountable is when a person is hurt and it’s too big to cover up.