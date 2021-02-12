What Jamie Raskin meant was, good luck living with your consciences after you vote to acquit this guy. You’re betraying everything this country has claimed to believe about itself all the way back to its founding. https://t.co/tmj8juxDNc
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 11, 2021
One thought on “Conservatives have been full of crap for a long time”
There is no such thing as a free market.
There is a vast difference between a Capitalist and an entrepreneur.
A progressive income tax, if operated properly, is the best and fairest form of taxation.
“From each according to their ability; to each according to their need.”
Republican lawmakers are lying succubus’.