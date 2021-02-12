One thought on “Conservatives have been full of crap for a long time

  1. There is no such thing as a free market.

    There is a vast difference between a Capitalist and an entrepreneur.

    A progressive income tax, if operated properly, is the best and fairest form of taxation.
    “From each according to their ability; to each according to their need.”

    Republican lawmakers are lying succubus’.

