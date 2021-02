The correct Dem answer to the craven GOP acquittal of Trump:

* Pass H.R.1 and S.1

* Be ready to nuke the filibuster to get the package into law

Dems have an obligation to accept the implications of GOP radicalization — and to act on them.

My take:https://t.co/YlHx6RnmKL

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 13, 2021