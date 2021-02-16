In 2018 @SenJohnBarrasso (R-Wyoming) was reelected to the Senate with 136,210 votes. @DebHaalandNM (D-NM) was reelected to the House of Representatives with 186,953 votes…
— Lance Mannion (@LanceMannion) February 15, 2021
In 2018 @SenJohnBarrasso (R-Wyoming) was reelected to the Senate with 136,210 votes. @DebHaalandNM (D-NM) was reelected to the House of Representatives with 186,953 votes…
— Lance Mannion (@LanceMannion) February 15, 2021
One thought on “Up to their old tricks again”
Speaking of “radical views” a dozen members of Republican Adam Kinzinger’s family condemned him for standing with the “devil’s army” when he voted to impeach traitor Trump.
Wanna bet these family members are all church going Evangelical Christian hypocrites?
The Republican Party is a stain on America.
PS,
Trump and Pompeo signed an agreement with the Taliban that calls for the remaining 2500 troops in Afghanistan to be removed by May 1.
If Biden fails to live up to this agreement it will be a fatal foreign policy blunder which will extend the war in Afghanistan for another 20 years.