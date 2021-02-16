One thought on “Souvenirs

  1. How many working Americans and unionists were radicalized by Clinton’s NAFTA?
    The coaster thieves may be among them?

    This country needs a national $15 an hour minimum wage.
    It will immediately lift 900 thousand Americans out of poverty.
    It will also increase the wages of at least 1 million other working Americans.
    The people we call the working poor.

    A national $15 an hour minimum wage is a win for everybody except for those who already have too much.
    The oligarchs and their toady, fat cat, plutocrats who dance like trained monkey’s on string to be precise.

    A $15 an hour minimum wage must be included in Biden’s Covid-19 relief bill and that bill must be passed by March 15.

