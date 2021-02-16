He stole the fucking coasters!!! What a loser!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/avndTJ90yL
— 🇺🇸Jarett & Lilly Vs The World🇺🇸 (@JarettVs) February 15, 2021
One thought on “Souvenirs”
How many working Americans and unionists were radicalized by Clinton’s NAFTA?
The coaster thieves may be among them?
This country needs a national $15 an hour minimum wage.
It will immediately lift 900 thousand Americans out of poverty.
It will also increase the wages of at least 1 million other working Americans.
The people we call the working poor.
A national $15 an hour minimum wage is a win for everybody except for those who already have too much.
The oligarchs and their toady, fat cat, plutocrats who dance like trained monkey’s on string to be precise.
A $15 an hour minimum wage must be included in Biden’s Covid-19 relief bill and that bill must be passed by March 15.