So I was watching the local news and saw a bizarre story. A man was arrested and charged with killing and dismembering a man, and dumping his remains in the dumpster of a local Wawa.
“Weird,” I thought. Then they showed the local human society removing all these cages of tropical birds and exotic pets, and they looked … familiar.
Turns out it was my former massage therapist. I used to stop and get lunch at the same Wawa where he (or parts of him) were found.
He was a lovely man. He cultivated wilderness on his front lawn (I almost couldn’t find the place because the tall vegetation was hiding the house) and I asked if his neighbors minded.
He smiled and said, “I don’t care, it’s not illegal.”
I remember the enormous cages took up most of his downstairs. He had a lot of birds and lizards.
He is a licensed masseuse focusing on healing practices like reiki he even gave pet massages. He cared for exotic animals like birds , fish and turtles and made honey from bees in his yard that he shared with neighbors. They fear he offered work to someone who took advantage pic.twitter.com/0qKfpsNZqm
Wow. Former is the operative term.