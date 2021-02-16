0 shares Share

So I was watching the local news and saw a bizarre story. A man was arrested and charged with killing and dismembering a man, and dumping his remains in the dumpster of a local Wawa.

“Weird,” I thought. Then they showed the local human society removing all these cages of tropical birds and exotic pets, and they looked … familiar.

Turns out it was my former massage therapist. I used to stop and get lunch at the same Wawa where he (or parts of him) were found.

He was a lovely man. He cultivated wilderness on his front lawn (I almost couldn’t find the place because the tall vegetation was hiding the house) and I asked if his neighbors minded.

He smiled and said, “I don’t care, it’s not illegal.”

I remember the enormous cages took up most of his downstairs. He had a lot of birds and lizards.