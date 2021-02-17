Texans are suffering without power because those in power have failed us. As with Covid, a natural disaster has become far deadlier due to the inaction & ineptitude of Abbott and Texas’ Republican leadership. This didn’t have to happen and doesn’t have to continue. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/fqEun4fU97
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) February 16, 2021
“A grandmother slept in her car. Parents who ran out of firewood burned belongings to keep their children warm. A Richardson resident watched the battery level of her partner's oxygen machine drain away, and desperately sought help to have it recharged.” https://t.co/JLsyxpMnol
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 17, 2021