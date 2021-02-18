The failed state of Texas

“This is becoming the worst state-level policy disaster since the Flint water crisis,” says @JulianCastro.
“We have state leadership—Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick—that want to point fingers at everything except the problem. For the last few decades, they have been the problem." pic.twitter.com/2i9GxX4NFr
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) February 18, 2021
"This is what you get when people who don't believe in government are running your government… This is really bad and a lot of people are suffering and they're suffering unnecessarily" @BetoORourke on Governor Abbott's failure in Texas w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/oGyzTJd7ic
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) February 17, 2021