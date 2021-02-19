I’m really sick of these people

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “I’m really sick of these people

  1. Does Joe still want to kiss up to the Republicans or has he “woke” yet?

    The corrupt, Fascist and religious, scum in the Republican Party believe that they must smite the Democratic “army of evil” or face God’s wrath. (ISIS)

    How do you reason with such people?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *