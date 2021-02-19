Judicial Crisis Network, Heritage Action for America, and Americans for Public Trust are launching a multimillion dollar advertising push against three Biden nominees. The plan is modeled on their efforts to get Trump's SCOTUS nominees confirmed.https://t.co/CUUIkGRUos
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) February 18, 2021
One thought on “I’m really sick of these people”
Does Joe still want to kiss up to the Republicans or has he “woke” yet?
The corrupt, Fascist and religious, scum in the Republican Party believe that they must smite the Democratic “army of evil” or face God’s wrath. (ISIS)
How do you reason with such people?