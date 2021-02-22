That’s some Enron-level insanity. Freedumb!
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The costs of a private secessionist power grid are pretty terrible.<br><br>His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752. <a href="https://t.co/WmP6iy8dxX">https://t.co/WmP6iy8dxX</a></p>— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) <a href="https://twitter.com/VABVOX/status/1363484677298913283?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 21, 2021</a></blockquote>
One thought on “Ain’t that some shit”
Climate change is not a “states rights” issue as the Federalists would have us all believe.
Climate change is a national and international problem.
The same holds true for the health of all the people.
Our universal national health is not a “states rights” issue.
The Federalists are Republicans and the Republican Party is a stain on America.