Maybe this is why they will finally have to clean up their mess:
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Companies that relocated from the West Coast to Texas "have learned of the hidden costs of being in their new home state: a state that does not have a reliable electrical grid, a prerequisite for today’s technology-based businesses" <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYTLetters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#NYTLetters</a> <a href=”https://t.co/sZGXqI72kU”>https://t.co/sZGXqI72kU</a></p>— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) <a href=”https://twitter.com/nytopinion/status/1363346766981197825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>
One thought on “Oh yeah, that seems bad”
Traitor Trump got a greater share of the Hispanic vote along the Texas / Mexican border then any other Republican presidential candidate in recent memory.
The educational level of the average Texan would have to increase substantially before they would ever recognize that the corporations are screwing them into the ground.