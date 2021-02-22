So that’s how that happened:
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Mass shooting at a gun store. Those who opened fire to stop the shooter ended up injuring as many people as the shooter killed.<br><br>This is insanity.<a href=”https://t.co/IllX9ThS5H”>https://t.co/IllX9ThS5H</a></p>— LET'S NEVER DO THAT AGAIN Y'ALL (@Litzz11) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Litzz11/status/1363467715961360386?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>
One thought on “Crossfire”
The “Still Counting the Dead” comment follows.
For days Israel has been blocking a delivery of Covid-19 vaccine bound for Gaza in one more act of Israeli generosity and humanitarianism that the Netanyahu government is famous for.
The vaccine was made in Russia and Israel and the US didn’t like that fact so they held up the vaccine shipment.
Israel has administered 4.5 million doses of vaccine while Gaza has gotten zero doses.
What political bullshit.