Feels weird that the bad guys are investigated as a matter of course:
U.S. investigating possible ties between Roger Stone, Alex Jones and Capitol rioters https://t.co/P8kFoUbCvj
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 20, 2021
Feels weird that the bad guys are investigated as a matter of course:
U.S. investigating possible ties between Roger Stone, Alex Jones and Capitol rioters https://t.co/P8kFoUbCvj
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 20, 2021
One thought on “Good”
General Kelly, Stone, Jones, the Oath Keepers, QAnon Trump and others were at the center of the attempted coup on January 6.
The Fascist, Federalist and ultra-Conservative CPAC group invited traitor Trump to close its meeting in Orlando on Sunday next with a “wild” speech.
The criminal, traitor Trump will be spending as much time as he would like venting, lying, airing his conspiratorial grievances and haranguing his enemies from the pulpit.
The QAnon lunatics on the Right and their Oath Keeper, 3 Percenter, Proud Boy militias will be in attendance to eat it up.
All in all it’ll look and sound a lot like a Hitler rally in the 30’s.