<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>How do you capture the heartbreaking horror of nearly half a million deaths? How do you capture how many of those lives could have been saved if a cruel and reckless sociopath wasn’t occupying our White House? <a href=”https://t.co/L6S6Oi5BlB”>pic.twitter.com/L6S6Oi5BlB</a></p>— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) <a href=”https://twitter.com/StevenBeschloss/status/1363469380881768453?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>
2 thoughts on “Still counting the dead”
What is a moderate?
If you don’t believe that it’s a good idea to storm the Capitol building, take hostages, and assassinate political leaders, are you a moderate?
If you don’t believe that endless war and endless poverty are the natural order of things, are you a moderate?
Who are the patriot’s and who’s carrying the false flag?
Sorry, the code confused things. This comment belongs on Crossfire.