Doesn’t seem like global warming is just another trade opportunity:
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A gas tanker & icebreaker made it from China to Yamal in the 1st transit of the Northern Sea Route in February, "confirming that year-round safe navigation is possible," Russia says. There's no multi-year ice left there. <a href=”https://twitter.com/BarentsNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@BarentsNews</a> <a href=”https://t.co/57fCekHYZL”>https://t.co/57fCekHYZL</a> <a href=”https://t.co/PgO45fjN9V”>pic.twitter.com/PgO45fjN9V</a></p>— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ASLuhn/status/1363315951127588866?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>
One thought on “Is this really good news?”
It’s in the financial interests of the oil companies to allow the North and South polar ice caps to melt in order to open new shipping lanes.
Just like it was in the financial interest of the Bush family to buy glaciers in South America to sell as drinking water as they melted.
The oligarchs are devious and cruel masters.