<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Family of 11-year-old boy who died in unheated Texas mobile home sues power companies for over $100 million <a href=”https://t.co/4PlObT11Av”>https://t.co/4PlObT11Av</a></p>— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SusieMadrak/status/1363952347588755460?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>
One thought on “Good”
This is eventually what deregulation brings us, death and lawsuits.
The Republican Party is all about deregulation, free markets, lassie faire capitalism, and “only the strong survive.”
The mayor of some backwater Texas town said something very similar to that during the Texas blackout and was forced to hand over the keys to the VIP restroom and the city’s Ford. We wish him well.
Republican philosophy is a marriage between anarchism and dictatorship.
Achtung baby!