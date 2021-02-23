I’m guessing that they have inadvertently collected congress members whose numbers showed calls from some of the insurrectionists — which then permits them to get a warrant to listen to the content:
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>"Using special emergency powers and other measures, the FBI has collected reams of private cellphone data and communications that go beyond the videos that rioters shared widely on social media,” <a href=”https://twitter.com/kenklippenstein?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@kenklippenstein</a> and <a href=”https://twitter.com/EricLichtblau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@EricLichtblau</a> report: <a href=”https://t.co/8Hm7v5nqyv”>https://t.co/8Hm7v5nqyv</a></p>— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ryanjreilly/status/1363907803547652107?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>
The NSA collects everything. The trick is to get the NSA to hand it over without breaking any additional laws.
Speaker Pelosi should call for the immediate removal of the 10′ tall fence topped with razor wire surrounding the Capitol.
She should also ask that the 2500 National Guard troops still in Washington be sent home asap.
How does Speaker Pelosi justify her continued support for those calling for the fence and troops to remain in place through September?