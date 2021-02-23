Yesterday was a bad day for Trump

Trump is extremely mad his tax returns are coming out https://t.co/D3pKtyDfDv
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) February 22, 2021
Breaking: #SCOTUS won’t stop the Manhattan DA’s office from getting Trump’s taxes. pic.twitter.com/atooRdY7HF
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 22, 2021
Breaking: #SCOTUS denies review in the Pennsylvania election cases. Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch dissent and would have heard the cases. pic.twitter.com/sFEgX42pBh
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 22, 2021