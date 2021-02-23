In memory of 500,000 lives lost

0 shares Share

Remember the other guy, the one who didn’t give a damn?

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Today, our nation passed another grim milestone in this pandemic: 500,000 lives lost. Join us as we honor their memory. <a href=”https://t.co/AzUzXoVUgb”>https://t.co/AzUzXoVUgb</a></p>— President Biden (@POTUS) <a href=”https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1363987244688629760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A moment of silence for the over 500,000 lost to COVID-19. <br><br> <a href=”https://t.co/17O482hShH”>pic.twitter.com/17O482hShH</a></p>— VoteVets (@votevets) <a href=”https://twitter.com/votevets/status/1363992995012501505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>