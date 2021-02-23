Remember the other guy, the one who didn’t give a damn?
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Today, our nation passed another grim milestone in this pandemic: 500,000 lives lost. Join us as we honor their memory. <a href=”https://t.co/AzUzXoVUgb”>https://t.co/AzUzXoVUgb</a></p>— President Biden (@POTUS) <a href=”https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1363987244688629760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A moment of silence for the over 500,000 lost to COVID-19. <br><br> <a href=”https://t.co/17O482hShH”>pic.twitter.com/17O482hShH</a></p>— VoteVets (@votevets) <a href=”https://twitter.com/votevets/status/1363992995012501505?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>
One thought on “In memory of 500,000 lives lost”
In commemoration of the 500,000 Americans.
Look for a state whose legislature is controlled by Republicans and that Biden carried in 2020 and you will find a stack of voter suppression bills ready to be voted on.
Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, etc. all have reactionary voter suppression legislation ready to pass.
Most of the bills are aimed a regulating mail-in voting.
The Republicans are calling for the number of drop boxes to be dramatically reduced.
The Republicans want to eliminate “other people” from dropping off “another voters ballot,” a practice the Republicans call “vote harvesting.”
The Republicans want to limit who will be “eligible” to request and receive a mail-in ballot.
If the Republicans are successful in passing their hideous, anti-American voter suppression legislation, it will be much more difficult for the poor, the less educated and the inexperienced to cast their ballot.
The Republican Party is a stain on America.