Short end of the stick

So reporting is starting to come in that indicates the blue counties all over the country (or at least the ones in Republican-run states) are getting shafted on vaccines.

White Maryland residents have gotten 4 times the COVID vaccine doses as Black people, a gap not improving with increased eligibility – Baltimore Sun https://t.co/AwFHkII8RZ — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) February 27, 2021

It is not "anti-white racism" to make sure that Black and Brown communities, which have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, are vaccinated and cared for. @NewtGingrich is wrong. We need racial justice in America and it must be our top priority in vaccine distribution. https://t.co/5tcF3yAVti — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) February 22, 2021