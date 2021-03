Gossip on the Hill is that @SenatorSinema told Schumer she was only getting pro-filibuster calls last week.

This weekend, AZ Indivisible groups filled her DC and state office voicemail. 447 calls and counting. Let's hit 1,000 today: Text Arizona to 977-79 or call 1-877-847-4809 pic.twitter.com/ryWVjQAIfb

— Sarah Dohl (@SarahDohl) March 1, 2021